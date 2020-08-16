Pollachi coir industries go in for value addition

COIMBATORE

Coir industries in Pollachi are venturing into value-added products such as mats and geo textiles.

S. Mahesh Kumar, president of Coir Pith Exporters’ Association, told The Hindu there were at least three units that now made coir mats for Kerala-based companies. Some units got into geo textiles (used in road works) using coir and there were units that made coir products to help control soil erosion. These products were earlier made mainly in Kerala. Of late, industries in Pollachi had started making these products. “Value-addition has started,” he said.

Mr. Mahesh Kumar added that since the pandemic started, the demand was surging for eco-friendly and sustainable products. Hence, the market for coir products was going up. The demand was almost 20 % up compared to last year. Internationally, there was a demand for coir pith. “It is the largest coir product exported now,” he said.

The demand was from countries such as the U.S. and Australia and the European countries.

Even during the lockdown days, there was a demand for coir products. The units were facing shortage of labour, and that was a challenge to the industries. “Almost 60 % of the workers at the coir units in Pollachi were from other States. Almost all of them have returned home. We are working with local labourers now. If units used to operate two shifts, they are able to run just one shift now,” he said.

According to a recent press release from the Ministry of MSMEs, export of coir and coir products in 2019-20 was worth ₹ 2,757.9 crore, which was ₹ 30 crore higher than the previous year. Export of coir pith, tufted mats, geo textiles, coir rugs, and carpets registered growth in terms of value and volume. Products such as coir yarn, handloom mats, rubberised coir, and powerloom matting showed decline in volume, but increase in value. Coir pith, with export earnings of ₹ 1,349.63 crore constituted 49 % of the total export of coir products from the country last financial year. Value added products constituted 33 %, said the release.