Pollachi case: judicial remand extended

The Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of the three persons arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged involvement in the Pollachi sexual assault case in January this year.

The three accused -- Haron Paul (29), K. Arulanantham (34) and P. Babu alias ‘Bike’ Babu (27) -- were produced before the court and the judge remanded them in judicial custody till March 31.

Arulanantham, Babu and Paul were arrested by the agency on January 5. AIADMK expelled Arulanantham from the post of Pollachi town students’ wing secretary of the party a day after the arrest.

Two detained under Goondas Act

Coimbatore City Police invoked the provisions of the Goondas Act against two men from Singanallur for their involvement in robbery cases.

The detainees were Mohan Kumar (19) from Neelikonampalayam and Gowtham (20) from Varadharajapuram. The Singanallur police had arrested them in a robbery case on February 28. They were detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Monday, said the police in a release.