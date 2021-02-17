Pollachi case: custody extended

Coimbatore

17 February 2021 23:23 IST

The Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of three accused in the Pollachi sexual assault case till March 5.

Legal sources said that Judge R. Nandhinidevi ordered the extension of custody via videoconferencing as the three accused – K. Arulanantham (34), Haron Paul (29) and P. Babu aka ‘Bike’ Babu (27) – were lodged at district prison at Gobichettipalayam, Erode district.

On January 5, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested the three accused while five accused were arrested in 2019.

Woman duped of jewellery

Miscreants, who pretended to be police officers took away the gold jewellery of a woman at Gandhipuram on Tuesday.

The police said that the two men approached Saraswathy (59) and introduced themselves as police officers. They allegedly volunteered to pack her jewellery to prevent it from being stolen.

The woman obliged and offered her two gold chains weighing a total of five sovereigns, following which the duo escaped from the spot, according to the police. Kattoor police registered a case based on her complaint and efforts to identify the accused are on.