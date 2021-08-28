Pollachi case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet

Coimbatore

28 August 2021 00:19 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Mahila Court in Coimbatore in connection with the Pollachi sexual abuse case. Legal sources said on Friday that the supplementary chargesheet was filed before Mahila Court Judge R. Nandhini Devi earlier this week following the arrest of four new accused this year in connection with the sensational case, which pertains to a group of men allegedly assaulting women sexually, filming the acts and blackmailing them.

The CBI arrested M. Arunkumar on August 13, while K. Arulanantham (34), P. Babu aka ‘Bike’ Babu (27) and Haron Paul (29) were arrested in January this year. In 2019, N. Rishwanth aka Sabarirajan (26), K. Thirunavukkarasu (28), N. Sathish (30), T. Vasanthakumar (25) and R. Manivannan (31) were arrested. The trial is expected to commence in September, according to the sources.

Accused attacked

Three persons who were involved in a murder case were attacked by a group of men outside the Sessions Court (Bomb Blast Cases) in Coimbatore on Friday. According to the police, Hariharan, Vijayakumar and Kannan were accused of murdering Naveenkumar in January 2020. The three, who are out on bail, arrived at the court at 1.30 p.m. for witness examination when a group of men, purportedly associates of the deceased, attacked them using knives. While Hariharan was stabbed in his back and suffered injuries on his hands and head, Vijayakumar suffered minor injuries on his left hand. The accused were rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and their condition was stable, according to the police. The Race Course police are investigating.

Man sentenced to jail

A special court on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Coimbatore City Police limits in 2018. According to legal sources, the 30-year-old accused was allegedly in a relationship with the victim and had raped her. The Central All Women Police booked him under Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2018 and remanded him in judicial custody. The police filed a chargesheet in the Special Court for POCSO Act Cases in Coimbatore and on Friday, Judge (in-charge) A.S. Ravi pronounced the verdict. The accused was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and was levied a fine of ₹ 20,000.

Man gets 10 years jail for cheating

The Special Court for the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act cases on Friday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for cheating investors of ₹ 1.7 crore in an emu farm scam. Legal sources said that C. Thangavelu (46) and P. Dhanasekaran (36) started an emu farm at Nadupatti near Vijayamangalam in Erode district in 2012, through which they cheated around 63 investors from Erode and Tiruppur districts. One of the investors from Udumalpet in Tiruppur district lodged a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing police in Erode district, who registered a case and arrested the two. On Friday, Judge A.S. Ravisentenced Thangavelu to 10 years of simple imprisonment and acquitted Dhanasekaran as he was not found guilty. The court also levied a fine of ₹ 1.02 crore, out of which ₹ 1 crore must be distributed among the investors, according to the sources. As the accused have returned the money to 12 investors since the case was registered, this money will be distributed among the remaining 51 persons.