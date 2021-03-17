Poll officials to monitor adherence to mask wearing

Tiruppur

17 March 2021 00:10 IST

Collector and District Election Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan announced on Monday that the Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) would levy fines on the public if they were found without masks outside their residences.

In a release, he said 72 Flying Squads, 24 SSTs and 16 video surveillance teams (VST) were monitoring across the eight Assembly constituencies for any violations of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Assembly election. As part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures, they had now been authorised to levy fines for non-compliance to wearing mask, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

Meanwhile, the number of Flying Squads was increased from 24 to 72 for the district. Each constituency will now have nine Flying Squads, three SSTs and two VSTs. Those living in Tiruppur district shall report any model code violations to the toll-free number 1800 425 6989.

