Poll officers asked to vaccinate

Officials involved in the poll process for the assembly election have been asked to vaccinate themselves at the nearest government hospital or the primary health centres at the earliest.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan in a release said that priority is given for teachers, all government department staff, police personnel and other uniformed service personnel for vaccination who will be involved in the election duty. A total of 13,157 government staff, 2,415 polling station officials, 1,201 police personnel and 1,540 ex-servicemen will be on poll duty in all the eight assembly constituencies in the district. As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, they will be given priority to vaccinate at the government hospitals and primary health centres. Hence, poll officials were asked to utilise the opportunity and get vaccinated, the release added.