Poll observers for Tiruppur district

20 March 2021 23:49 IST

Tiruppur district administration has released the contact details of the five general observers and the police observer deputed by the Election Commission of India for the voters to submit complaints regarding the election and political parties in their respective Assembly constituencies.

A release said that Ravi Shankar Prasath is the general observer for Dharapuram (Reserved) and Kangeyam constituencies and he could be reached at 84386 42437. Chandra Prakash Verma will be the general observer for Avinashi (Reserved) constituency and his contact number is 80726 02696. Tiruppur North will have Umanandha Doley as its general observer and he will be available at 88701 16866. The general observer for Tiruppur South and Palladam constituencies is Mashir Alam and his number is 84387 52340. Kapil Meena will be the general observer for Udumalpet and Madathukulam and the contact number is 88383 16090, according to the release.

The police observer for all eight constituencies in Tiruppur district will be Nilabh Kishore, whose contact number is 77087 65866.

