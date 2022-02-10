Poll observer reviews arrangements in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI

10 February 2022 18:13 IST

A review meeting on the preparedness for the urban local body polls was held here on Thursday under the aegis of District Collector and the district election officer S. Dhivyadarshini. The meeting was presided over by the district election observer and Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops R. Brinda Devi.

The Collector asked the officials to vet the basic amenities in place, review the arrangements made with regard to the location of the CCTVs, adherence to COVID-19 protocols both on the polling day and the counting day.

Officials were also directed to ensure distribution of booth slips on the dates cleared by the Election Commission, ensure the availability of stationary in the polling centre; monitor training imparted to the polling staff; monitor the distribution of applications for postal ballots; to intervene immediately on the complaints received at the control room.

Upon the completion of the third randomisation that was under way on Thursday, sensitive booths will be monitored and vetted for basic amenities and necessary infrastructure, according to the Collector.