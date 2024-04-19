Poll boycott: Election Commission acknowledges grievance of farmers in tail-end areas of PAP canal

April 19, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Election Commission on Friday acknowledged the grievances of about 100 farmers who boycotted the Lok Sabha polls in protest against theft of water in the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) Canal. The farmers had on Thursday surrendered their voter ID cards to the Kangayam Tahsildar.

The PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal (Kangayam-Vellakovil) Water Conservation Association had mailed to the Election Commission its anguish over the “artificial drought” caused in tail-end areas of the Vellakoil branch canal of PAP due to shortage in flow caused by water theft in the PAP canal. The Election Commission, in a mail to the association, sought despatch of a mail of the grievance of the farmers in Hindi or English.

In a separate mail to the Kangayam Tahsildar on Friday, Association president P. Velusamy said the affected farmers were constrained to boycott the polls with “extreme pain”, and that the farmers were still prepared to be a part of the democratic exercise if they get in writing the promise that the tripartite talks will be held among the farmers, Revenue Department and Water Resources Department after June 4.

