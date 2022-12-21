Political revolution in T.N. will happen only when people at grassroots talk about corruption, says Annamalai

December 21, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Political revolution in Tamil Nadu will happen only when people at the grassroots start talking about corruption, said Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai here on Wednesday.

Addressing the party workers, he said, now the DMK had created an opportunity for the people at the grassroots to talk about corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Like how the DMK was unseated from power in 2011 because of the 2G scam, the argument triggered in the public domain regarding the ‘Rafale watch’ would bring out the corruption of the DMK Ministers. The people of Tamil Nadu would write a conclusion for the DMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he said.

He said the BJP would launch a website and a mobile application in which people could upload the details of benami properties attached to the DMK Ministers. BJP was the only political party to question the corruption charges of the DMK Ministers and organised many demonstrations in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He appealed to the BJP workers to grab the opportunity created by the leaders and work hard to transform it into votes. He also distributed prosthetic equipment to 98 beneficiaries at an event organised by the party to mark the 98th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US