Political revolution in T.N. will happen only when people at grassroots talk about corruption, says Annamalai

December 21, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Political revolution in Tamil Nadu will happen only when people at the grassroots start talking about corruption, said Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai here on Wednesday.

Addressing the party workers, he said, now the DMK had created an opportunity for the people at the grassroots to talk about corruption.

“Like how the DMK was unseated from power in 2011 because of the 2G scam, the argument triggered in the public domain regarding the ‘Rafale watch’ would bring out the corruption of the DMK Ministers. The people of Tamil Nadu would write a conclusion for the DMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he said.

He said the BJP would launch a website and a mobile application in which people could upload the details of benami properties attached to the DMK Ministers. BJP was the only political party to question the corruption charges of the DMK Ministers and organised many demonstrations in the State.

He appealed to the BJP workers to grab the opportunity created by the leaders and work hard to transform it into votes. He also distributed prosthetic equipment to 98 beneficiaries at an event organised by the party to mark the 98th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.