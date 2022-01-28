Political parties told to adhere to poll code

Namakkal

28 January 2022 22:24 IST

District Collectors of Namakkal, Krishnagiri convene all-party meeting

District Collector Shreya P. Singh met with representatives of recognised political parties at the District Collectorate on Thursday and advised them on election code of conduct.

Ms. Singh said that the model code of conduct would be in place at urban local bodies and in five km radius of local bodies where elections have been announced. The political parties were advised not to use religious places for election campaigning.

Parties were advised to conduct public meetings and rallies with the permission of local authorities.

Only 100 members are permitted for indoor meetings and meetings are not permitted at roundabouts. Parties were advised to inform local police about rallies in advance. Loudspeakers are to be used in permitted vehicles only between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. No candidate should set up camp office within 200 metres of a polling booths and parties were advised to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Posters and other printed materials should have the name and address of the publisher.

Local bodies were advised not to issue orders or release funds for new works.

Publicity materials should not be displayed on the premises of government offices. Parties were asked not to influence voters by offering cash or in other ways.

Special Correspondent in Krishnagiri adds: At the all-party meeting convened in Krishnagiri, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy underlined the need for following COVID-19 protocols along with the model code of conduct.

The district will witness local bodies polls on February 19 to Hosur Corporation, Krishnagiri Municipality, and 6 town panchayats of Bargur, Uthangarai, Nagohanahalli, Kaveripattinam, Kelamangalam, and Denkanikottai.

In the wake of the announcement of dates to the urban local bodies polls, the district administration has highlighted the restrictions imposed in the conduct of political parties, candidates and the public.

The number of star campaigners for the recognised political parties shall not exceed 30, and for unrecognised political parties, star campaigners shall not exceed 15. Further, candidates were urged to conduct campaign through mobile phone and social media. No rallies will be permitted between 8 p.m to 8 a.m; no party or candidate shall use speakers without permission from the respective official; and votes shall not be solicited within 200 meters from polling booths.