Political parties, residents’ associations evince interest in Coimbatore Corporation’s greening project

Coimbatore

23 August 2021 00:42 IST

Coimbatore Corporation’s plan to green 100 reserved sites, it appears, has received good response.

Sources in the civic body said after the Corporation appealed to the city’s residents, institutions to come forward to develop 100 reserved sites, it had received response from residents’ welfare associations, clubs, a political party and a few companies.

The Corporation had said that the greening initiative should be through the Miyawaki method.

The DMK’s environment wing had evinced interest to develop at least 30 sites, a realtor had come forward to develop two sites, a few residents associations in and around Vadavalli had also shown interest, the sources said and added that a Coimbatore-based manufacturing company was keen on developing a reserved site in Saravanampatti.

DMK environment wing’s State Deputy Secretary N. Mani Sundar said the wing had identified 30 places. It would soon sign an agreement with the Corporation before starting work on the ground.

The wing would rope in expertise from the Tamil Nadu Forest College, was in talks with a few corporate companies for funding and would deploy its volunteers for planting the saplings.

The 30 reserved sites it had identified were across the five zones, Mr. Sundar said and added that the environment wing secretary in-charge of the party units in the five zones would supervise the functions.

A representative of the Vadavalli-based property developer said the organisation that was taking care of the maintenance of a few Corporation parks had identified two reserved sites for the Miyawaki plantation.

A residents’ welfare association would soon sign agreements with the civic body for taking up the greening project.

Fencing removed

Meanwhile, following a complaint from the residents of Vivekananda Nagar (Ward 17) in Vadavalli, the Corporation on Saturday removed pillars and barbed wire fencing on a 72 cent reserved site.

The sources said the Corporation officials removed the materials and placed a board after it came to light that the illegal occupant tried to usurp the land.

The person reared cattle, was into dairy and had grown fodder for the animals.

As he tried to lease out the land for poultry business, the Corporation stopped him, the sources added.

The Vivekananda Nagar residents wanted the Corporation to develop a Miyawaki garden on the 72 cents, said resident V. Mahesh Kumar.