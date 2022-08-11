Political parties begin Independence Day celebrations in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Members cutting across party lines have started the celebrations for 75th Independence Day in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

In Coimbatore, the city unit of the Congress party conducted a peace procession at various places in the city. They also shouted slogans hailing the contributions of freedom fighters. Campaigns and street plays were conducted about freedom struggle.

The BJP Kisan Morcha office-bearers distributed national flags to people at the various places across the city. They also conducted a tractor rally in Kinathukadavu on Thursday.

In Tiruppur, BJP office-bearers distributed cotton saris made using organic dye with the face of 41 freedom fighters from the district. They said that the objective of distributing the saris to the family members of the freedom fighters was to keep it as a souvenir to remember the iconic 75th year of Independence.

In a press release, AIADMK MLA Pollachi V. Jayaraman has called upon the cadre to celebrate Independence Day widely across Tiruppur district.