Political killings continue in the State: H. Raja

July 19, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - SALEM

Stating that persons involved in the murder of party’s former State general secretary ‘Auditor’ V. Ramesh were not punished so far, BJP leader H. Raja has said that political killings continue in the State.

Addressing the media after paying floral tributes at the memorial of the slain BJP leader at Maravaneri here on his 10th death anniversary, Mr. Raja said the leader was hacked to death on July 19, 2013, and 10 years have passed since then. “But, no action was taken against persons involved in the murder which is condemnable,” he said and added that political killings continue in the State.

The leader said that police are immediately arresting BJP supporters for creating derogatory memes on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “If the police can do that, they should also arrest Ramesh’s murderers within a month,” he added.

Mr. Raja said that searches by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at the residence of Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy are not for political reasons.

“Cash and documents were seized in the raids,” he said. The leader said that the ED will investigate cases against former AIADMK Ministers at an appropriate time.