Political awakening among people favours BJP, says Annamalai

September 27, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president K. Annamalai and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan participating in the padayatra in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

BJP State president K. Annamalai and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan participating in the padayatra in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A sense of political awakening favourable to the BJP was noticeable among people during the course of ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra, said BJP State president K. Annamalai here on Tuesday.

In Coimbatore, which contributed significantly to the economy, people were looking to elect a leader who would bring about all-round development, he said, addressing party cadre at the end of his padayatra from Ram Nagar to Thernilai Thidal.

Referring to the nomenclature of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai, Mr. Annamalai wondered how after describing the assistance as entitlement of women as a matter of right, the State government had identified only 40% out of them as eligible beneficiaries.

The stand of the DMK against Sanathana Dharma resulted in solidarity among Hindus, Mr. Annamalai claimed.

