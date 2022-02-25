Polio immunisation drive at 355 places in Coimbatore city on Feb. 27

:

Coimbatore Corporation will administer oral polio drops at 355 locations in the city on Sunday.

A release from the civic body said it would administer the drops at 32 urban primary health centres, 24 sub health centres, three government hospitals, six private hospitals, 50 government and Corporation schools, 137 child care centres and wedding halls, 10 mobile camps, 11 transit camps and 80 other places.

It would deploy all staff in the health wing, the release said and urged all persons to take eligible children below five years of age to any of the vaccination camp centres.