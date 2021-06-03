Policewoman found dead in Coimbatore

A policewoman was found dead in her residence here on Wednesday.

The deceased, R. Mahalakshmi (25), was attached to the Armed Reserve, fourth platoon, Coimbatore District. According to the police, Mahalakshmi, a native of Madurai, was in love with a constable.

She went to her residence at the District Police Quarters in Uppilipalayam after duty. Though her lover Arunkumar tried to reach her over mobile, she did not answer. He went to the quarters and found her dead, the police said. The Race Course police have registered a case in connection with the death.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Liquor seized

The Mettupalayam police on Thursday arrested two persons for transporting 320 bottles of liquor in a lorry. The arrested have been identified as K. Muniappan, the lorry driver, and C. Rajendran, the lorry owner, both from Mettupalayam. The police said that the seized liquor was valued around ₹ 1.14 lakh. The police also seized the lorry.