Policewoman contracts COVID-19, more from the force to undergo test

A 39-year-old policewoman attached to Annur station has contracted COVID-19, taking the total number of persons tested positive for the disease in the district to 134 on Tuesday.

The Health Department is yet to confirm how the policewoman contracted the SARS-CoV 2 virus. It is learnt that she was posted for duty at a vehicle check-point within the limits of Annur police station during the lockdown.

The Health Department had collected swab samples from 344 police personnel who worked in areas declared as containment zones in Coimbatore rural police limits a few days ago. Among these, the test result of the policewoman returned positive.

Samples were collected from police personnel who worked in places such as Mettupalayam, Annur, Thudiyalur, Pollachi, Anaimalai, Kinathukadavu and Madukarai.

According to Coimbatore rural police, swab samples of 42 personnel working at Kinathukadau and Madukkarai are yet to be collected.

In Coimbatore city, rapid test was done for 100 police personnel who were on lockdown duty. All the test results were negative.

On Tuesday, rapid test was done for 138 journalists working for print, visual and online media in Coimbatore. All the test results were negative. The testing was arranged by the district administration and Health Department on the request of journalists.