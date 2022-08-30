Policemen trained in riot controlling and mob handling in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 30, 2022 19:26 IST

Police personnel during the drill held on PRS Grounds in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday conducted a drill to check the preparedness of the police force to deal with riots. 

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan reviewed the drill on Coimbatore City Armed Reserve Parade Ground within the Police Recruits School campus. The exercise was held for an hour from 7 a.m.

The drill was held for police officers and personnel of the Armed Reserve and Law and Order divisions. The personnel were trained in controlling riot and handling mob using megaphone, tear gas, lathi, rifles and water cannons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Armed Reserve T.V. Muralitharan, Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Sekar, Singanallur Range Assistant Commissioner of Police T. Saravanan, Inspectors Govindaraj and Prathap Singh and officials from Peelamedu, Singanallur and Saravanampatti police stations took part. 

