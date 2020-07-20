Policemen among 139 fresh cases in Coimbatore

20 July 2020 23:21 IST

COVID-19 patient gives birth to healthy baby at Krishnagiri Government Hospital

Coimbatore district reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district so far to 2,183.

Of the new cases, six were employees of an industrial unit at Malumichampatti. So far, 10 cases were reported from the place and all were workers from Bihar. Other cases include five each from Rathinapuri and Periyanaickenpalayam, four each from Telugu Street, Podanur and Annur and three each from Kovilpalayam and Big Bazaar Street.

Thondamuthur police station was closed for fumigation on Monday after a policeman and his wife tested positive for the disease. Swab samples of police personnel from the station and those who were in contact with the policeman and wife were collected for testing. Similarly, a special sub-inspector at Mettupalayam police station tested positive. As the officer was not coming to the station for over a week, the station was not closed, sources said.

A senior police officer said that 16 police personnel attached to various stations of Coimbatore rural police were being treated for COVID-19. A policeman attached to Singanallur station also tested positive on Monday and efforts were on to fumigate the building.

With 38 new COVID-19 cases, the overall tally of Tiruppur district crossed the 500 mark and stood at 507 on Monday.

The 38 cases included two children – a 10-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl from Aravaikarathotam in Velampalayam in Tiruppur Corporation limits. Apart from Tiruppur Corporation limits, cases were also reported from Udumalpet, Madathukulam, Palladam and Avinashi on Monday, Health Department sources said.

A COVID-19 patient from Uthangarai gave birth to a healthy baby at the Krishnagiri GH on Monday. The patient was admitted to Uthangarai GH with fever and cold on July 14 and was then shifted to Krishnagiri GH.

Thirty-seven persons tested positive in Dharmapuri on Monday.

A post graduate student and seven staff nurses, who were on duty at the COVID-19 ward in Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, were among the 79 fresh cases reported in Salem on Monday.

According to health officials, 73 cases, including 38 from Salem Corporation limits, were indigenous. Four patients had travelled from other districts such as Kalakuruchi, Nagapattinam and two patients hade returned from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Fifty-six persons were discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Namakkal district reported 25 new cases on Monday. Two staff at the Namakkal Collectorate, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, tested positive. The Collectorate premises was disinfected.

In the Nilgiris, 27 persons tested positive for the disease. In a press release, the district administration stated that with the latest infections, a total of 513 people have tested positive for the infection so far, with 187 people having recovered and 324 people undergoing treatment.

Thirty-one persons tested positive in Erode on Monday. While 17 cases were reported in corporation limits, five cases were reported in Gobichettipalayam block, three at Perundurai, two each at Nambiyur and Chithode and one each at Bhavani and Bhavani Sagar. A total of 509 cases were reported in the district so far. While 306 persons were discharged after treatment, 195 persons continue to undergo treatment.