Coimbatore

Policeman suspended for taking bribe

He allowed those without e-passs after taking money

A constable with the Armed Reserve in the district was suspended by the Superintendent of Police, Ara.Arularasu, for taking bribe to allow vehicles at check-posts here.

According to police, 18 check-posts have been set up in Namakkal district as part of COVID-19 preventive measures to screen vehicles entering the district. Following complaints that the constable, Prabhudeva, deployed at a check post in M.Kallipatti was allowing vehicles without any checks and was taking bribe from motorists without e-pass, Mr. Arularasu ordered an enquiry. Finding the charges true, Mr. Arularasu suspended Prabhudeva.

