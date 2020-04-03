Policeman suspended for assaulting fuel outlet staff

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police transferred a policeman after he allegedly broke the hand of fuel station employee who refused to give him petrol after 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Madappan, a head constable attached to the Sulur police station, was transferred to the rural armed police for allegedly breaking the hand of Ashok Raja, 26, an employee at the fuel station near Sulur.

The policeman went to the fuel station in plainclothes around 3 p.m. on Wednesday to fill petrol in his two-wheeler.

Mr. Raja said he could provide fuel as the outlets were not supposed to function after 2.30 p.m. as per Government order.

The policeman allegedly took the employee to the police station with the help of two other policemen and assaulted him.

Mr. Raja was admitted to a private hospital with a fracture in his left hand.

Probe ordered

On coming to know of the incident, Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar transferred Madappan to the rural armed police. An inquiry was also ordered into the incident.