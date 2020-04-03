Coimbatore

Policeman suspended for assaulting fuel outlet staff

The policeman allegedly took the employee to the police station with the help of two other policemen and assaulted him.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police transferred a policeman after he allegedly broke the hand of fuel station employee who refused to give him petrol after 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Madappan, a head constable attached to the Sulur police station, was transferred to the rural armed police for allegedly breaking the hand of Ashok Raja, 26, an employee at the fuel station near Sulur.

The policeman went to the fuel station in plainclothes around 3 p.m. on Wednesday to fill petrol in his two-wheeler.

Mr. Raja said he could provide fuel as the outlets were not supposed to function after 2.30 p.m. as per Government order.

The policeman allegedly took the employee to the police station with the help of two other policemen and assaulted him.

Mr. Raja was admitted to a private hospital with a fracture in his left hand.

Probe ordered

On coming to know of the incident, Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar transferred Madappan to the rural armed police. An inquiry was also ordered into the incident.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2020 4:34:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/policeman-suspended-for-assaulting-fuel-outlet-staff/article31243393.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY