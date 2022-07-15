Policeman shoots himself in Coimbatore

A police constable attached to the Armed Reserve, Coimbatore City Police, was admitted to a private hospital after he allegedly shot himself on Friday evening. The injured has been identified as Kalimuthu (29), a native of Virudhunagar district.

According to the police, he was posted for duty at the Police Department stall at the ongoing Government exhibition at Prison Grounds here.

Police sources said that Kalimuthu shot himself using a self loading rifle on the abdomen around 3.45 p.m. The injured policeman was rushed to a private hospital where he was under treatment in the intensive care unit.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)