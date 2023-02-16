ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman placed under suspension for abusing 80-year-old woman in Namakkal

February 16, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A head constable attached to the Pallipalayam police station was placed under suspension for abusing a 80-year-old woman.

The District Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan initiated the action against the head constable Yuvaraj after the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Yuvaraj reportedly abused Ayyammal of Kandipudur at Pallipalayam. He also pushed her out of the station for sitting at the entrance.

According to police, she was neglected by the family after her two sons died a few years ago. She lodged complaints against here two daughter-in-laws.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US