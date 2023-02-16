Policeman placed under suspension for abusing 80-year-old woman in Namakkal

February 16, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

A head constable attached to the Pallipalayam police station was placed under suspension for abusing a 80-year-old woman.

The District Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan initiated the action against the head constable Yuvaraj after the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Yuvaraj reportedly abused Ayyammal of Kandipudur at Pallipalayam. He also pushed her out of the station for sitting at the entrance.

According to police, she was neglected by the family after her two sons died a few years ago. She lodged complaints against here two daughter-in-laws.