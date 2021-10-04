Policeman killed in accident

A policeman was killed in an accident near Karamadai late on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Balu Mahenthiran (41), a head constable attached to the Sulthanpet police station.

The police said that Mahenthiran was working at the camp office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karumathampatty sub-division.

The accident took place around 9.15 p.m. at Therampalayam, near Karamadai, when Mahenthiran was returning to his house at Mettupalayam after duty.

According to the police, the two-wheeler which Mahenthiran rode collided with another two-wheeler.

He suffered serious injuries in the collision and died. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, where it was autopsied on Sunday.

Senior police officers paid respects to the deceased at the mortuary from where the body was taken to the policeman’s native in Virudhunagar district.