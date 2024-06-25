ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman in Udhagamadalam arrested for trying to sell marijuana

Published - June 25, 2024 03:18 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The police said the 29-year-old, attached to the 14th Special Police Battalion, had been selling marijuana in the district for the past few months

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old policeman attached to the 14th Special Police Battalion was arrested for trying to sell marijuana at the Ooty bus stand a few days ago.

The man was identified as Soundararajan, from Dindigul, who had joined the Tamil Nadu police force in 2020. It has been alleged that a team of local police from the Nilgiris district were on routine patrol, when they noticed Soundarajan behaving suspiciously.

Soundarajan, who was posted for security at the Pillur Dam, is said to have been selling marijuana he procured from Theni in the Nilgiris for the past few months. He was found to be in possession of 200 grams of marijuana and produced before a judge before he was remanded to judicial custody.

