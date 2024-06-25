GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Policeman in Udhagamadalam arrested for trying to sell marijuana

The police said the 29-year-old, attached to the 14th Special Police Battalion, had been selling marijuana in the district for the past few months

Published - June 25, 2024 03:18 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old policeman attached to the 14th Special Police Battalion was arrested for trying to sell marijuana at the Ooty bus stand a few days ago.

The man was identified as Soundararajan, from Dindigul, who had joined the Tamil Nadu police force in 2020. It has been alleged that a team of local police from the Nilgiris district were on routine patrol, when they noticed Soundarajan behaving suspiciously.

Soundarajan, who was posted for security at the Pillur Dam, is said to have been selling marijuana he procured from Theni in the Nilgiris for the past few months. He was found to be in possession of 200 grams of marijuana and produced before a judge before he was remanded to judicial custody.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / narcotics & drug trafficking / crime / police / arrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.