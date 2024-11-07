 />
Policeman held for sexually harassing woman constable in Erode

Published - November 07, 2024 09:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable attached to the Bhavanisagar police station was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a woman constable on Thursday.

The police said A. Karthi, 38, of Athani in Gobichettipalayam taluk is serving at the Bhavanisagar station. He is reported to have had an illicit relationship with a 27-year-old woman police constable, which ended six months ago. On Thursday, Karthi went to her house in Anthiyur taluk and committed the crime. Based on information, constable Ramachandran and several women constables went to the spot. But, Karthi, allegedly tore the shirt of Ramachandran and abused the women constables.

Following a complaint, the Anthiyur police registered a case under Sections 296 (b), 74, 78 (2), 79, 132, 351 (3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act, 1998. Karthi was arrested, produced at a court and lodged in prison.

Published - November 07, 2024 09:42 pm IST

