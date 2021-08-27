Policeman held for graft

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested a policeman attached to the Civil Supplies CID (CS CID) wing for accepting ₹ 2,000 as bribe from a man.

The accused has been identified as V. Rajkumar, a head constable attached to the CS CID, Coimbatore.

According to the DVAC, Rajkumar was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a man who has been collecting used engine oils of vehicles.

The complainant alleged that Rajkumar demanded ₹ 2,000 as bribe for not registering any case against him for collecting and selling used oil and instructed him to give ₹ 1,000 as monthly bribe.

DVAC laid a trap on Thursday after registering a case based on the complaint and preliminary investigation. The policeman reiterated his demand for bribe and received ₹ 2,000 as bribe from the complainant.

Vigilance sleuths caught the policeman in the act and recovered the cash.