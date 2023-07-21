July 21, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A head constable attached to the special branch CID (SB-CID) wing died after the motorcycle he rode collided with a two-wheeler travelled by two Sudan nationals.

The deceased has been identified as K. Marimuthu (49), a native of Tirunelveli, who had been working in Coimbatore for several years. He was covering the jurisdictional limits of the Ukkadam police station.

According to the police, the accident took place at Prakasam bus stop on Oppanakara Street in the city around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday. Marimuthu was heading from Ukkadam to his residence at the police quarters at Gandhipuram. As he reached Prakasam bus stop, his motorcycle collided with a two-wheeler.

Marimuthu suffered severe head injury in the accident. The riders of the other vehicle, Suhaib (22) and Ibrahim (24) of Sudan, also suffered injuries. They were rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Marimuthu brought dead. Ibrahim was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The police said Suhaib, who has been doing B. Pharm in Delhi, came to Coimbatore a month ago to visit his friends Surag and Ibrahim who study in colleges in the city.

The last rites of Marimuthu were held in Coimbatore on Friday.

