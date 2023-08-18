ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman closes pothole at Annur near Coimbatore, video goes viral

August 18, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Head constable James closing a pothole using ready-mix concrete at Annur in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A head constable attached to the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police levelled a pothole in the middle of buasy Sathyamangalam Road at Annur near here on Monday, allegedly after the Highways Department did not close it following repeated requests.

A video of the policeman, James, who works with the highway patrol team, was widely circulated on social media platforms.

According to the police, a huge pothole developed in the middle of the busy Sathyamangalam Road and requests were made to the Highways Department to close it.

Besides causing several minor accidents, motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, had been struggling to cross the place. On Thursday, two minor accidents were reported due to the pothole.

In order to prevent further accidents at the spot, Mr. James arranged ready-mix concrete and closed the pothole on Friday morning, video of which was widely circulated via social media.

Annur Inspector M. Nithya said that the police had requested the Highways Department to close the pothole.

Mr. James, who levelled the road after his night duty shift that ended on Friday morning, was not available for a comment. 

