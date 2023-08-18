August 18, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A head constable attached to the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police levelled a pothole in the middle of buasy Sathyamangalam Road at Annur near here on Monday, allegedly after the Highways Department did not close it following repeated requests.

A video of the policeman, James, who works with the highway patrol team, was widely circulated on social media platforms.

James, a head constable attached to highway patrol team, levelling a pothole at Annur near #Coimbatore on Friday. The policeman closed the pothole after it allegedly caused a few accidents. @THChennaipic.twitter.com/B23cUsCazK — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) August 18, 2023

According to the police, a huge pothole developed in the middle of the busy Sathyamangalam Road and requests were made to the Highways Department to close it.

Besides causing several minor accidents, motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, had been struggling to cross the place. On Thursday, two minor accidents were reported due to the pothole.

In order to prevent further accidents at the spot, Mr. James arranged ready-mix concrete and closed the pothole on Friday morning, video of which was widely circulated via social media.

Annur Inspector M. Nithya said that the police had requested the Highways Department to close the pothole.

Mr. James, who levelled the road after his night duty shift that ended on Friday morning, was not available for a comment.