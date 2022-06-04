Policeman caught on camera slapping Swiggy delivery partner in Coimbatore

A policeman attached to the traffic wing of the Coimbatore City Police was caught on camera slapping a Swiggy delivery partner at a busy traffic junction on Avinashi Road on Friday, visuals of which went viral on social media.

The policeman, grade I constable Sathish attached to Singanallur traffic police station, was shifted to the city police control room on Saturday after the incident came to the attention of senior police officials.

The delivery partner, M. Mohanasundaram (38) of Chinniyampalayam, lodged a complaint with City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar on Saturday demanding action against the policeman.

Mr. Mohanansundaram said the incident happened at the Fun Mall junction opposite Peelamedu police station on Avinashi Road around 5.45 p.m. on Friday when he was heading to Pankaja Mill Road after picking a parcel from Hope College.

“As I reached near the traffic signal in front of the mall, the bus of a private school hit a woman on her shoulder and left without stopping. A youth who was with the woman and I wanted to question the bus driver for his negligent act. The bus was stopped by a few motorists including me on the link road at the junction. As people gathered, a policeman questioned why I intervened in the matter and slapped me several times. He also took away my mobile phone, earphones and the two-wheeler key. The policeman returned the key after I apologised to him because I wanted to deliver the food,” said Mr. Mohanasundaram.

The assault by the policeman was recorded by a witness on a mobile phone which went viral on social media by Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.R. Senthilkumar said that an inquiry had been ordered into the incident.