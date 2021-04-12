Policeman caught on camera beating up hotel staff, customers in Coimbatore

The hotel owner said their shutters were half down and they were serving a few remaining customers on Sunday night, when the sub-inspector came and began hitting people with his lathi

A sub-inspector (SI) attached to the Kattoor police station in Coimbatore was caught on camera beating up staff and customers of a hotel at Gandhipuram late on Sunday.

Coimbatore City Police on Monday transferred the SI, Muthu, to the control room and initiated an inquiry against him.

The incident took place at Sri Raja Hotel on the premises of the Gandhipuram central bus stand. A surveillance camera visual from the hotel showed the SI coming in at 10.21 p.m. and beating up the hotel staff and a few customers. Jayalakshmi from Hosur, who was eating along with four other women, was hit on her temple as the SI swung his lathi at the hotel staff and male customers.

As per the complaint given by the hotel’s owner B. Mohanraj, a police constable came to the hotel at 10 p.m. and demanded the hotel down its shutter stating that Kattoor inspector (law and order) S. Latha was expected to come there for night rounds.

Following this, the shutter was half downed and food was served to the few remaining customers including five women from Hosur. At 10.21 p.m., SI Muthu came to the hotel and started beating up the staff and male customers without provocation, alleged Mr. Mohanraj in the complaint given to Coimbatore City Police Commissioner ADGP S. Davidson Devasirvatham.

The complainant said restaurants, food courts and tea stalls are permitted to operate till 11 p.m. with 50% of occupancy as per the latest COVID-19 safety directions from the government. He also claimed that traders in the area have been witnessing high-handedness of the police after Ms. Latha took charge as Kattoor inspector.

Based on directions from Mr. Devasirvatham, the SI was transferred to the control room on Monday morning, said G. Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order). An Assistant Commissioner of Police has been tasked with conducting an inquiry into the incident and has been asked to submit a report to the Commissioner.