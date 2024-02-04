GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Policeman arrested for chain snatching in Coimbatore district placed under suspension

February 04, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A policeman who was arrested by the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police, for snatching chains of three women, was placed under suspension on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan took the disciplinary action against the policeman, head constable R. Sabarigiri (41) of Makkinampatti near Pollachi, following his arrest on Friday.

According to the police, Sabarigiri, a 2003 batch policeman, was involved in two chain-snatching cases registered by the Pollachi East police and one by the Chettipalayam police.

The police said that Sabarigiri had worked with the special branch of the district police before. Following serious complaints of misconduct, he was transferred to Mettupalayam station and later to Chettipalayam station.

