Police yet to make a breakthrough in dacoity case in Coimbatore

February 12, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police are yet to make a breakthrough in the dacoity that took place in a businessman’s residence in Coimbatore in the early hours of February 7. The police said that special teams are yet to trace the men, suspected to be a group of four, who were involved in the dacoity.

It was found during the investigation that dacoits struck at the house of S. Muhammed, a hardware shop owner who lives at Burhani Colony near Peelamedu, with a lot of preparation.

The men entered the house by breaking open a door. They decamped with valuables after tying up the inmates and gagging them.

“The men had covered their faces with monkey caps. There were no fingerprints of the dacoits in the scene of crime,” said a police officer.

After learning that the dacoits escaped through a railway track in the vicinity, the police walked through the track and checked all the possible routes through which they could have escaped. Visuals from road facing surveillance cameras on such routes were also checked.

Due to the absence of proper surveillance camera visuals and fingerprints, the police are relying on other scientific methods, including mobile numbers that were active in the locality during the occurrence of the crime, to find out the dacoits, added the official.