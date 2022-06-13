Police will ensure peace in Coimbatore city, says new Commissioner

Inspector General of Police V. Balakrishnan, who assumed office as the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city, on Monday said those indulging in creating communal tension and rowdyism would be dealt with an iron hand. Ensuring peace in the city would be the prime aim of the police, he said.

According to Mr. Balakrishnan, who replaced Pradip Kumar, the State government has been showing special focus to fight against drug peddling and crimes against women and children.

“Preventive measures including awareness programmes will be arranged to fight out these crimes. People’s participation in crime prevention is also very important and the police will work hand in hand with the community to maintain peace in the city,” he said.

As part of preventing crimes and maintaining law and order, the police would identify places that lacked coverage of surveillance cameras and install new ones. Patrols by the police would also be increased, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

He added that the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N. Mathivanan would study the road traffic related issues in the city and address them soon.

N. Silambarasan and R. Sughasini took charge as the DCPs Coimbatore south and Headquarters.