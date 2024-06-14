The police have advised the public to take alternative routes or schedule their travel accordingly in view of heavy traffic movement expected through various roads in Coimbatore city on Saturday for the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ public meeting organised by the DMK on Codissia grounds in the evening.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter city limits from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

According to the police, vehicles of party supporters coming from Salem, Erode, Namakkal and Tiruppur can reach the venue through Avinashi Road via VIP road (Iskcon temple road) from Sitra junction. Supporters from Tiruchi, Karur, Dharapuram, Palladam and southern districts should come to the venue via Tiruchi Road, Sulur, Sulur-junction on Avinashi Road, Sitra and VIP road. Vehicles of party workers from Palani, Udumalpet, Valparai, Anamalai and Pollachi have to reach the venue via Pollachi Road, L&T bypass, Vellalur pirivu, Singanallur, Kamarajar Road and Avinashi Road.

Supporters from Walayar, K.K. Chavadi, Navakkarai and Ettimadai should reach the venue via Palakkad Road, Ukkadam, Sugam, Ramanathapuram, Avinashi Rod through Puliyakulam, Tidel Park Road and Thaneerpandal junction. Party workers from the Nilgiris, Mettupalayam, Karamadai and Periyanaickenpalayam should reach the venue through Annur, Kalapatti, Vilankurichi and Thaneerpandal junction. Supporters from Thudiyalur, Kanuvai, Thadagam and Anaikatti have to pass via Saravanampatti, Vilankurichi, Cheran Ma Nagar and Thaneerpandal junction.