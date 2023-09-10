ADVERTISEMENT

Police warn of towing away unattended vehicles in Coimbatore

September 10, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

After the car bomb explosion in front of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in October 2022, the police are closely watching vehicles that are left unattended in Coimbatore city for security concerns

The Hindu Bureau

The police removing a car that remained unattended for several days on Vincent Road near Ukkadam in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police said that it would tow away vehicles that are left unattended on roadsides and public places. The action is being initiated to clear the roads and make them free for traffic and also due to security concerns.

On Sunday, the Ukkadam police removed a car bearing Kerala registration number that was found parked on Vincent Road for several days. Though the police also identified three more vehicles on the same road, the owners removed them before the police initiated efforts to tow them away. The vehicle owners told the police that they parked the vehicles on the roadside as they did not have parking space at their homes.

“The police have been informing people that vehicles left unattended on the road for more than 10 days would be towed away. The impounded vehicles will be handed over to owners only after they explain to the police the reason for leaving the vehicles unattended,” said Ukkadam Inspector Rameshkumar K.

After the car bomb explosion in front of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in October 2022, the police are closely watching vehicles that are left unattended in the city for security concerns.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On busy roads and market areas, the traffic police remove vehicles that are parked for long hours and cause obstruction to the traffic. Penalty is also imposed on the owners. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US