Police warn of towing away unattended vehicles in Coimbatore

After the car bomb explosion in front of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in October 2022, the police are closely watching vehicles that are left unattended in Coimbatore city for security concerns

September 10, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The police removing a car that remained unattended for several days on Vincent Road near Ukkadam in Coimbatore.

The police removing a car that remained unattended for several days on Vincent Road near Ukkadam in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police said that it would tow away vehicles that are left unattended on roadsides and public places. The action is being initiated to clear the roads and make them free for traffic and also due to security concerns.

On Sunday, the Ukkadam police removed a car bearing Kerala registration number that was found parked on Vincent Road for several days. Though the police also identified three more vehicles on the same road, the owners removed them before the police initiated efforts to tow them away. The vehicle owners told the police that they parked the vehicles on the roadside as they did not have parking space at their homes.

“The police have been informing people that vehicles left unattended on the road for more than 10 days would be towed away. The impounded vehicles will be handed over to owners only after they explain to the police the reason for leaving the vehicles unattended,” said Ukkadam Inspector Rameshkumar K.

After the car bomb explosion in front of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in October 2022, the police are closely watching vehicles that are left unattended in the city for security concerns.

On busy roads and market areas, the traffic police remove vehicles that are parked for long hours and cause obstruction to the traffic. Penalty is also imposed on the owners. 

