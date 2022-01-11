Police verify COVID-19 vaccination certificates of autorickshaw drivers in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri

11 January 2022 23:38 IST

A team of police personnel lead by Krishnagiri DSP Vijayaraghavan verified the COVID-19 vaccination certificates of autorickshaw drivers here on Tuesday.

The checks were held at the auto stands near the Bus Stand, Anna statue, and Five Roads junction. The autorickshaw drivers who were yet to get vaccinated were told to take the jab at the earliest.

The drivers were also asked to affix the certificates on the vehicles.

They were told to ensure that passengers adhered to COVID-19 safety protocols.