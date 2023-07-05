ADVERTISEMENT

Police vehicle fatally knocks down eight-year-old girl in Tiruppur, triggers public protest

July 05, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old girl died and her mother was seriously injured when they were hit by a police vehicle on Wednesday. The incident triggered instant protest by the public.

The victim, a third-standard student, was identified as Divyadarshini, studying in Government Primary School at Vijayapuram.

Divyadarshini and her mother Rajeshwari, who were travelling in a two-wheeler were knocked down from behind by the vehicle of the Nallur police station near Nallikoundan Nagar reportedly driven by Kannan, Veerachinnakannan (29).

The public protest was prompted by a suspicion that the driver was in an inebriated state.

The Nallur police have registered a case.

Four fined for consuming deer meat

Four persons, who were found to have cooked and consumed deer meat at Pongalur were punished with a compounding fine of ₹25,000.

The accused persons comprised Ravi (40), Ranjithkumar (28), Narayanan (45), and Velliangiri, (40).

