Police vehicle fatally knocks down eight-year-old girl in Tiruppur, triggers public protest

An eight-year-old girl died and her mother was seriously injured when they were hit by a police vehicle on Wednesday. The incident triggered instant protest by the public.
The victim, a third-standard student, was identified as Divyadarshini, studying in Government Primary School at Vijayapuram.
Divyadarshini and her mother Rajeshwari, who were travelling in a two-wheeler were knocked down from behind by the vehicle of the Nallur police station near Nallikoundan Nagar reportedly driven by Kannan, Veerachinnakannan (29).
The public protest was prompted by a suspicion that the driver was in an inebriated state.
The Nallur police have registered a case.
Four fined for consuming deer meat
Four persons, who were found to have cooked and consumed deer meat at Pongalur were punished with a compounding fine of ₹25,000.
The accused persons comprised Ravi (40), Ranjithkumar (28), Narayanan (45), and Velliangiri, (40).
