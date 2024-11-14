Police urge public to use CEIR portal to report stolen, lost mobiles

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have urged the public to use the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to report their lost or stolen mobile devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan said the portal could be used to make a request to block the IMEI number of the stolen or lost device. Public can use the web portal or the app to make use of the services.

“Once details of the missing mobile are registered with CEIR, it will be easy for authorities to track it. After placing a request, the IMEI of the reported device would be blocked. If a new SIM card is used to operate the device, it will generate an alert to the service provider, thus helping the police to trace it,” he explained.

Mr. Karthikeyan on Thursday handed over 252 mobile phones, which were reported stolen or lost and recovered by the police. The recovered devices were worth around ₹48.35 lakh.

He said the district police recovered a total of 758 lost or stolen mobile phones this year and handed them over to their owners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.