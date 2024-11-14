 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police urge public to use CEIR portal to report stolen, lost mobiles

Published - November 14, 2024 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan handed over recovered mobile phones to the owners in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan handed over recovered mobile phones to the owners in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have urged the public to use the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to report their lost or stolen mobile devices.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan said the portal could be used to make a request to block the IMEI number of the stolen or lost device. Public can use the web portal or the app to make use of the services.

Over 20,000 lost/stolen mobile phones in T.N. blocked through Central portal, police on track of over 8,000

“Once details of the missing mobile are registered with CEIR, it will be easy for authorities to track it. After placing a request, the IMEI of the reported device would be blocked. If a new SIM card is used to operate the device, it will generate an alert to the service provider, thus helping the police to trace it,” he explained.

Mr. Karthikeyan on Thursday handed over 252 mobile phones, which were reported stolen or lost and recovered by the police. The recovered devices were worth around ₹48.35 lakh.

He said the district police recovered a total of 758 lost or stolen mobile phones this year and handed them over to their owners.

Published - November 14, 2024 09:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / technology (general) / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.