Police urge caution as cybercrime cases persist in Coimbatore 

In a latest case of online fraud, an octogenarian woman in Ramanathapuram station limits in the city fell victim, transferring from her bank accounts ₹2.30 crore to an imposter claiming to be a Mumbai-based CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) officer.

According to the Cybercrime Police, the woman had, a few days back, received a WhatsApp call from the imposter stating that narcotic drugs, international SIM cards, and counterfeit passports in a parcel sent in her name had been detained at the FedEx courier company. The imposter had said a First Information Report had been registered, and intimidated her into transferring all the funds from her bank accounts to the “police bank accounts to authenticate the transactions”, with an assurance that the amount would be refunded after verification. The woman had lodged a complaint after realising she had been deceived.

Over a fortnight earlier, a 65-year-old man from Pappanaickenpalayam who had lost ₹ 10 lakh to online fraudsters lodged a complaint with the city cybercrime police. Despite the caution by the police, he had subsequently withdrawn the complaint only to return on Friday to disclose that he had transferred an additional ₹ 14 lakh to the online fraudsters.

The Coimbatore city cybercrime police station received a staggering 5,319 complaints, predominantly pertaining to financial fraud, from January to August 26, 2024, and registered 217 FIRs.

Residents of Coimbatore city have lost up to ₹ 73 crores to online fraudsters from January to August 26, 2024, out of which the police managed to freeze and recover ₹ 8 crore, and handed over the same to the victims.

“Our repeated emphasis is that the public should desist from panicking and approach the nearest police station when they get such calls from the fraudsters, Arun, Inspector of Police, Coimbatore City Cybercrime Police Station, said.

Out of 6,396 complaints lodged in 2023 entailing loss of ₹ 48.32 crores to online fraudsters, the police registered 206 FIRs and apprehended 44 online fraudsters.

Of them, six were detained under the Goondas Act. In 2022, there were 4,516 complaints by the victims who had lost ₹ 13.87 crores to online fraudsters.

Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City, V. Balakrishnan said that despite the awareness exercises even educated youth, including those in the software sector, were losing money to online fraudsters, who deceive them by creating fake online trading mobile applications and lure them into investing substantial amounts.

It was necessary for the people to exercise caution and refrain from parting with money to fraudsters, Mr. Balakrishnan emphasised.