Police try out suggestions to improve traffic flow at three roundabouts in Coimbatore city

September 03, 2023 - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore city police are trying out suggestions to improve traffic flow at three roundabouts in the city.

K. Viswanathan, Managing Director of Viswanathan Construction, said he had a meeting with the City Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and suggested measures to improve movement of vehicles at the roundabouts at R.S. Puram, GN Mills junction, and North Coimbatore Chinthamani junction.

At the post office junction at R.S. Puram, he suggested that the clock tower circle base, which is four metre diameter now, widened to 8 or 9 metre. A trial run is on by placing red cones around the clock tower and vehicles coming from four roads to the junction will have sufficient space to go round the wider base.

At the GN Mills - Mettupalayam road junction, he suggested closing the east-west stretch below the flyover and allowing only the vehicles passing on two sides of the Mettupalayam road. The vehicles that need to cross between the east and west roads take a u-turn at a distance away from the junction.

At the North Coimbatore - Chinthamani junction, where there is vehicle movement from and to multiple roads, the size of the roundabout has to be altered in the east-west direction and some more minor changes should be made.

Mr. Viswanathan said the suggestion can be tried for two weeks and if successful, these changes can be made permanent with appropriate structures.

“The interventions are in a trial stage. The idea is to bring about permanent structures at these locations in consultation with the district administration,” M. Rajarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City, said.

The traffic flow will be observed for a week and thereafter suggestions will be elicited from engineers for designing the structures, he added.

Welcoming suggestions to improve traffic movement in the city, K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the road safety engineer of the Highways Department should be consulted while implementing the modifications. The roundabout at R.S. Puram junction was suggested at District Road Safety Committee meeting too.

