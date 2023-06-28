ADVERTISEMENT

Police, Transport Department, TNPCB conduct joint drive against air horns in Coimbatore

June 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic police and officials from the transport authority conducting a special drive against air horns in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The police, Transport Department and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) are conducting joint drives to curb the use of air horns in Coimbatore.

On Tuesday, teams from the three departments checked a total of 91 buses, including 43 private buses, 46 government buses and two omni buses at Ukkadam and Gandhipuram bus stands.

According to the Coimbatore City Police, eight private buses, six government buses and one omni bus were found using air horns which had noise levels beyond the permitted level. Action as per the law was being initiated against the operators of these buses through the Regional Transport Office, said the police.

Officials from the TNPCB who take part in the special drives carry decibel meters to check the noise level of horns used in vehicles. The device is held at a distance of 7.5 metres from the horn and at a height of 0.5 to 1.5 metres, said an official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, the noise range for horns has been fixed between 93 decibel and 112 decibel. The decibel level of air horns seized were more than the permitted level. The police added that the drive against air horns will continue in the coming days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US