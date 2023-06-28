Police, Transport Department, TNPCB conduct joint drive against air horns in Coimbatore

June 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police, Transport Department and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) are conducting joint drives to curb the use of air horns in Coimbatore.

On Tuesday, teams from the three departments checked a total of 91 buses, including 43 private buses, 46 government buses and two omni buses at Ukkadam and Gandhipuram bus stands.

According to the Coimbatore City Police, eight private buses, six government buses and one omni bus were found using air horns which had noise levels beyond the permitted level. Action as per the law was being initiated against the operators of these buses through the Regional Transport Office, said the police.

Officials from the TNPCB who take part in the special drives carry decibel meters to check the noise level of horns used in vehicles. The device is held at a distance of 7.5 metres from the horn and at a height of 0.5 to 1.5 metres, said an official.

As per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, the noise range for horns has been fixed between 93 decibel and 112 decibel. The decibel level of air horns seized were more than the permitted level. The police added that the drive against air horns will continue in the coming days.