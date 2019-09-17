Police to seek DNA test on skeletal remains of murdered man

Coimbatore Rural Police will move the court seeking an order to conduct a DNA test on the skeletal remains of a man who was murdered by a local gang. The body was buried at Pogalur near Sirumugai here around six months ago.

It was on Monday, police exhumed the skeletal remains from a deserted place at Pogalur based on the confessions of Muthuvel (37) and Sundararaj (42) from Saravanampatti.

Muthuvel and Sundararaj had told police that in March, they, along with a few others, took Marimuthu (45) of Kuttigoundenpathi near K.G. Chavadi to Pogalur and asked for a share of money he had earned through the sale of iridium. They said that Marimuthu died when the gang tortured him.

A police officer said that a DNA test was required to confirm whether it was the skeletal remains of Marimuthu as claimed by the accused.

An application would be filed before the court, seeking an order for a DNA analysis.